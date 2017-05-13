FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poll gives UK Conservatives big lead ahead of June election
May 13, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 3 months ago

Poll gives UK Conservatives big lead ahead of June election

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses supporters and members of the media in front of the Conservative party's election campaign bus at an airfield north of Newcastle, May 12, 2017.Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party maintained a strong lead over the main opposition Labour Party, ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an ORB opinion poll for The Telegraph.

The Conservatives were at 46 percent, unchanged from ORB's previous poll, against Labour's 32 percent, up 1 percent.

The poll put the centrist Liberal Democrats on 8 percent and the anti-European Union UK Independence Party at 7 percent, both down 1 percent.

ORB surveyed 1,508 voters. Its interviews were carried out before the leak of the Labour manifesto on Wednesday.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Gareth Jones

