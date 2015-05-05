FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

UK Conservatives and Labour level-pegging as election looms: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives were level with the opposition Labour Party according to a Populus poll published on Tuesday, with less than 48 hours before voters cast their ballots in the closest election in a generation.

Both the Conservatives and centre-left Labour were up one point on 34 percent each compared to a previous survey by the same pollster released on May 1.

Voters in the world’s fifth largest economy head to the polls on Thursday with surveys suggesting that no party is likely to win an overall majority.

According to the Populus survey, support for the anti-EU UKIP party fell 2 points to 13 percent with the centrist Liberal Democrats, the junior partner is the current Conservative-led coalition government, up 1 point to 10 percent.

For a graphic of the latest polling, please click on:

here

Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

