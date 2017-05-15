FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK May's Conservatives hold 18 point poll lead: Survation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 3 months ago

UK May's Conservatives hold 18 point poll lead: Survation

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a campaign event in North Tyneside, Britain. May 12, 2017.Scott Heppell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have slightly extended their large lead over the opposition Labour Party as the state-run health service takes over from Brexit as the nation's top concern, a poll said on Monday.

The Conservatives were on 48 percent, up one point from a similar survey a week before, with Labour unchanged on 30 percent, the Survation poll for the Good Morning Britain TV show found.

The Liberal Democrats were on 8 percent, up one point, with the UK Independence Party unchanged on 4 percent.

The poll of 1,016 people, carried out on May 12-13, found the National Health Service was now the most important issue for voters overtaking Brexit, followed by the economy, immigration and education.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.