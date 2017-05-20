Iraqi forces say started storming Islamic State-held Mosul Old City
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
EDINBURGH British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have narrowed their lead over the opposition Labour party ahead of a June 8 election after both parties presented their programs for government, a Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday showed.
The Conservatives had a 46 percent share of the vote while Labour had 34 percent.
An earlier Survation poll for the Good Morning Britain TV show published on Monday had the Conservatives on 48 percent and Labour on 30 percent.
The latest poll found the Liberal Democrats unchanged at 8 percent and the United Kingdom Independence Party on 3 percent.
Survation interviewed 1,017 UK adults online from May 19 to May 20.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Paul Sandle)
PARIS Voting stations opened in France on Sunday for the second round of parliamentary elections, with opinion polls indicating President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party likely to win a massive majority in the lower house.