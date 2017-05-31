FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PM May's Conservatives lead Labour by six points ahead of June election: the Sun
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 3 months ago

PM May's Conservatives lead Labour by six points ahead of June election: the Sun

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a Q&A at Cross Manufacturing Company in Odd Down in Bath, Britain, May 31, 2017.Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ahead of Britain's June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a 6 percentage point lead over opposition Labour Party, a SurveyMonkey poll for the Sun showed on Wednesday.

The poll, which has a margin of error of 1.5 points, was conducted among nearly 19,000 voters over the past week, the newspaper said. bit.ly/2qGlhQw

The SurveyMonkey poll put the Tories on 44 percent and Labour on 38 percent while the Liberal Democrats were on 6 percent and the UK Independence Party 4 percent.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.