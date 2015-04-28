UK's Conservatives one point ahead of Labour: TNS poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservatives were one point ahead of the opposition Labour Party in an opinion poll by TNS published on Tuesday, ahead of a general election on May 7.

The survey found support for the Conservatives at 34 percent, up two points since last week, while Labour’s rating was down one point at 33 percent.

The Liberal Democrats, junior coalition partners of the Conservatives, were on 7 percent, the anti-EU party UKIP on 15 percent and the Greens on 5 percent.

“No party has made a clear break,” TNS said.