FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahead of British election, YouGov poll puts Conservatives ahead of Labour
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Ahead of British election, YouGov poll puts Conservatives ahead of Labour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ahead of Britain’s May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives took a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper.

The daily poll put Labour on 34 percent, down one percentage point from the previous day, and the Conservatives up one percentage point on 35 percent, The Sun said.

The poll put the UK Independence Party down one percentage point on 12 percent, the Liberal Democrats unchanged on 8 percent and the Greens down on point on 4 percent, The Sun newspaper said.

For a graphic of the latest polls, please click on: For the latest polls: here#section-2-polls

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.