Ahead of UK election, Labour leads Conservatives by 2 points: poll

(Reuters) - Ahead of Britain’s May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party has a two percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper published Tuesday.

The daily poll put Labour at 35 percent, up one percentage point from the day before, and the Conservatives at 33 percent, unchanged, The Sun said.

The poll put the UK Independence Party at 13 percent, unchanged from the day before, the Liberal Democrats remain at 8 percent and the Greens are down one point to 5 percent, The Sun newspaper said.