Labour leads Conservatives by 1 percent point ahead of UK election: poll

(Reuters) - The opposition Labour Party holds a one-percentage-point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party ahead of Britain’s May 7 election, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper published late on Wednesday.

The daily poll put Labour at 35 percent, unchanged from a day earlier, and the incumbent Tories at 34 percent, up one percentage point, The Sun said.

The anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), the current coalition partners Liberal Democrats and the leftist Green Party remain at 13 percent, 8 percent and 5 percent, respectively, according to the latest YouGov poll, the newspaper said.