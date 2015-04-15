FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour leads Conservatives by 1 percent point ahead of UK election: poll
April 15, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Labour leads Conservatives by 1 percent point ahead of UK election: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The opposition Labour Party holds a one-percentage-point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party ahead of Britain’s May 7 election, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper published late on Wednesday.

The daily poll put Labour at 35 percent, unchanged from a day earlier, and the incumbent Tories at 34 percent, up one percentage point, The Sun said.

The anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), the current coalition partners Liberal Democrats and the leftist Green Party remain at 13 percent, 8 percent and 5 percent, respectively, according to the latest YouGov poll, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

