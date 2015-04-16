FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour and Conservatives tied ahead of UK election: poll
#World News
April 16, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Labour and Conservatives tied ahead of UK election: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ahead of Britain’s May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party and the incumbent Tories are tied at 34 percent, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper published on Thursday.

According to the latest YouGov poll, Labour is down 1 percentage point from a day earlier, and Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party remains at 34 percent, the Sun said.

The daily poll put the UK Independence Party at 14 percent, up 1 percentage point from the day before, the Liberal Democrats at 7 percent, down 1 point, and the Greens unchanged at 5 percent, the newspaper said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in the polls since the beginning of the year, with neither establishing a lead beyond the typical 3 percent margin of error in most surveys.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

