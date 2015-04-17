FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour and Conservatives tied again ahead of UK election: YouGov poll
April 17, 2015

Labour and Conservatives tied again ahead of UK election: YouGov poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - With less than a month left to Britain’s May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives and opposition Labour party are tied at 34 percent, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper published on Friday.

Labour and Conservatives remain unchanged at 34 percent from a day earlier, according to the latest YouGov poll.

The poll put UK Independence Party unchanged at 14 percent, the Liberal Democrats at 9 percent, up 2 points, and the Greens unchanged at 5 percent, the newspaper said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in the polls since the beginning of the year, with neither establishing a lead beyond the typical 3 percent margin of error in most surveys.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Christian Plumb

