April 27, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Conservatives take one point lead ahead of election: YouGov poll

Britiain's Prime Minister David Cameron, gives a speech during an election campaign visit to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in London, England, on April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives took a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Monday.

The poll showed Conservatives on 35 percent, up two points from Sunday, versus Labour at 34 percent, unchanged from yesterday, polling company YouGov said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller

