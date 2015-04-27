Britain's Conservatives take one point lead ahead of election: YouGov poll

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives took a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Monday.

The poll showed Conservatives on 35 percent, up two points from Sunday, versus Labour at 34 percent, unchanged from yesterday, polling company YouGov said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.