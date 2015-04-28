FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Labour has one-point lead ahead of election: YouGov
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Labour has one-point lead ahead of election: YouGov

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband speaks to supporters at Memorial Hall in Barry, Britain April 28, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party has a one percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Tuesday.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the 3-point margin of error.

The poll ahead of the May 7 election showed Conservatives at 34 percent, down one point from Monday, versus Labour at 35 percent, up one point, polling company YouGov said.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.