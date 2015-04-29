Britain's Conservatives take one-point lead ahead of election: YouGov

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives have a one percentage point lead over opposition Labour Party in the run up to Britain’s general election, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Wednesday.

The poll ahead of the May 7 election showed Conservatives at 35 percent, up one point from Tuesday, versus Labour at 34 percent, down one point, polling company YouGov said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the 3-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.