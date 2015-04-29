FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Conservatives take one-point lead ahead of election: YouGov
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Conservatives take one-point lead ahead of election: YouGov

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks past the Conservative Party campaign bus arrives in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives have a one percentage point lead over opposition Labour Party in the run up to Britain’s general election, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Wednesday.

The poll ahead of the May 7 election showed Conservatives at 35 percent, up one point from Tuesday, versus Labour at 34 percent, down one point, polling company YouGov said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the 3-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.