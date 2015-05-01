FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Labour has one-point lead over Conservatives: YouGov
#World News
May 1, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Labour has one-point lead over Conservatives: YouGov

Leader of Britain's opposition Labour party Ed Miliband laughs at an election rally in Glasgow, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party has taken a 1 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives, according to a YouGov opinion poll published on Friday, though still within the poll’s margin of error.

The poll, published by the Sun newspaper, gave Ed Miliband’s Labour Party 34 percent versus the Conservatives 33 percent, both down one point from Thursday.

The poll showed the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) with 14 percent and Cameron’s current junior coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats with 8 percent.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the three-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

For a graphic of the latest polls, please click here#section-2-polls

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
