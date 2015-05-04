FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour and Conservatives tied again ahead of UK election: YouGov poll
#World News
May 4, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Labour and Conservatives tied again ahead of UK election: YouGov poll

(L-R) Ed Miliband the leader of the Labour Party, Leanne Wood the leader of Plaid Cymru, Nicola Sturgeon the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and David Cameron the leader of the Conservative Party take part in the leaders televised election debate in this April 2, 2015 handout picture provided by ITV. REUTERS/Ken McKay/ITV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ahead of Britain’s parliamentary election on Thursday, Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party are tied at 33 percent, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Monday.

The poll showed Conservatives down 1 percentage point from Sunday versus Labour who remained unchanged, polling company YouGov said.

The election is expected to be the tightest in decades.

The two main parties have been neck and neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the three-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

