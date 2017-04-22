British PM May's Conservatives on 48 percent support in YouGov poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Theresa May's ruling Conservatives stood at 48 percent in a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times, the third poll in as many hours to put the British prime minister on course for a sweeping election victory on June 8.

The main opposition Labour party was up 1 point on 25 percent while the anti-EU UKIP fell 2 points to 5 percent, as voters switched from a party that helped campaign for Brexit to May's Conservatives, who will make it happen.

Details on the size of the YouGov polling sample were not immediately available.