4 months ago
British PM May's Conservatives on 48 percent support in YouGov poll
April 22, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 4 months ago

British PM May's Conservatives on 48 percent support in YouGov poll

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, talks to students and first-time voters at Cox Green School in Maidenhead, April 21, 2017.Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Theresa May's ruling Conservatives stood at 48 percent in a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times, the third poll in as many hours to put the British prime minister on course for a sweeping election victory on June 8.

The main opposition Labour party was up 1 point on 25 percent while the anti-EU UKIP fell 2 points to 5 percent, as voters switched from a party that helped campaign for Brexit to May's Conservatives, who will make it happen.

Details on the size of the YouGov polling sample were not immediately available.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Catherine Evans

