#World News
April 29, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 4 months ago

British PM May sees lead over Labour fall by 10 points in a week: YouGov

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (UNSEEN) hold a joint news conference at Chequers, near Wendover, Britain April 28, 2017.Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's governing Conservative party has seen its lead narrow considerably over the last week, a poll by YouGov showed on Sunday, the third poll of the weekend to show the party's advantage over the opposition shrink.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party was set to garner 44 percent of the vote, the poll for the Sunday Times showed, still a commanding 13 point lead over Labour, who polled at 31 percent.

However, a poll by YouGov last weekend had showed a 23 point lead for May's Conservatives, and two other polls released on Saturday also showed Labour closing the gap on the governing party.

Support for the pro-EU Liberal Democrats was 11 percent, while eurosceptic UKIP polled at 6 percent.

YouGov questioned 1,612 adults between April 27 and 28.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by David Gregorio

