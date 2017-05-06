Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets a worker as she tours the UTC Aerospace Systems factory with West Midlands Mayor Andy during a campaign visit on May 6, 2017 in Wolverhampton. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party extended its lead by six percentage points over the main opposition Labour Party in the past week ahead of a June 8 national election, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sunday Times.

The Conservatives were at 47 percent against Labour's 28 percent, the paper said in a limited extract released on Saturday but no further details of comparisons or survey methodology were immediately available.

