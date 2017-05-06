Explosion in Bogota shopping center kills three, wounds nine
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party extended its lead by six percentage points over the main opposition Labour Party in the past week ahead of a June 8 national election, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sunday Times.
The Conservatives were at 47 percent against Labour's 28 percent, the paper said in a limited extract released on Saturday but no further details of comparisons or survey methodology were immediately available.
BEIRUT The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.