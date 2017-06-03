FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 3, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 2 months ago

UK PM May's lead narrows to 4 points, slender majority seen - YouGov poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to four percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to a YouGov poll reported by the Sunday Times newspaper.

The poll suggested she will win only a slender parliamentary majority of 14 seats, the Sunday Times said.

The lead of May's Conservative Party was down from seven percentage points in the last comparable YouGov poll published on May 27.

The new poll showed support for the Conservatives at 42 percent, down one point from the previous YouGov/Sunday Times poll, while Labour was on 38 percent, up two points.

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

