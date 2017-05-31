FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 3 months ago

British PM May's lead narrows to 3 pct points in latest YouGov poll - the Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a 3 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Britain's June 8 election, the latest YouGov poll for the Times showed on Wednesday.

The YouGov poll put the Conservatives on 42 percent, down one point from a comparable poll released May 27, and Labour on 39 percent, up three points, the Times' deputy political editor said in a tweet.

The poll was conducted on May 30-31 and put the Liberal Democrats on seven percent and the UK Independence Party on 4 percent.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

