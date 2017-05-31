FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
YouGov model shows Britain's Conservatives 3 points ahead of Labour
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 3 months ago

YouGov model shows Britain's Conservatives 3 points ahead of Labour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - YouGov's election model, which pointed to British Prime Minister Theresa May losing her majority, was based on a voting intention of 41 percent for the Conservatives and 38 percent for Labour, a difference of 3 points, the pollster said.

The model indicates Conservatives winning between 275 and 344 seats and Labour winning 227-289 seats, the company said on Wednesday.

May's Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called last month.

"Obviously there are still eight days until polling day – even a small change could result in a healthy Tory majority," YouGov said in a tweet.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.