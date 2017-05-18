FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scotland should not hold independence referendum until Brexit has played out: May
May 18, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 3 months ago

Scotland should not hold independence referendum until Brexit has played out: May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's launches her election manifesto in Halifax, May 18, 2017.Phil Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALIFAX, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that now was not the time for another Scottish independence referendum and one should not take place until the Brexit process has played out.

In a list of policy pledges ahead of a June 8 election, May said a new referendum on Scottish independence should not take place without public consent for it.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alistair Smout

