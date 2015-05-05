UK's Labour 1 point ahead of Conservatives before Thursday election: Survation poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party led the ruling Conservatives by 1 percentage point in a Survation opinion poll published on Tuesday, two days before a general election.

Survation showed Labour on 34 percent and the Conservatives on 33 percent. Earlier on Tuesday, a Populus opinion poll put the Conservatives and Labour level on 34 percent each, while an Ashcroft poll had the Conservatives on 32 percent and Labour on 30 percent.