Brexit challenger Miller sets sail on Thames to boost pro-EU vote at election

LONDON (Reuters) - Campaigner Gina Miller and Liberal Democrat election candidate George Turner took to London's River Thames to promote a pro-European Union tactical voting campaign, parodying a memorable image from the Brexit campaign almost a year earlier.

Miller, a London investment manager who has already backed a court challenge to the Brexit process, is funding a 25,000 pound strategy to back candidates from several parties who promise to hold a meaningful parliamentary vote on Britain's final deal to exit the EU.

By posing on a boat on the river that flows through the heart of the British capital, she was mimicking a photo taken of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage and Labour MP Kate Hoey in the run-up to last year's EU referendum.

Hoey, a candidate for the Vauxhall constituency in London, is a staunch euroskeptic who split from her party's official line and backed Farage's successful campaign to leave the EU.

Speaking of her decision to offer support for Turner in his bid to win the seat, Miller said: "Vauxhall is really symbolic, we have a (lawmaker) who did not listen or represent the people in the constituency. Over 78 percent (of voters here) voted for 'Remain' whereas Kate Hoey did completely the opposite and campaigned for Brexit," she said.

"She should put them first and not her own beliefs."

During her campaign for re-election Hoey said: "The EU referendum upset many but we must respect the decision of the UK to leave.

"I entirely appreciate the worries of EU citizens who live, work and contribute here – I am one hundred per cent clear that they must not lose their rights."