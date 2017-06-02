FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
British PM May seen 13 seats short of majority: YouGov
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 3 months ago

British PM May seen 13 seats short of majority: YouGov

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits Kilham Hall during a campaign stop near Doncaster, Britain June 2, 2017.Scott Heppell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 313 seats in Britain's parliament in next week's election, falling 13 seats short of a 326 seat majority, according to a projection by polling company YouGov on Friday.

May's Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called last month. On Thursday, YouGov said their model showed the Conservatives were 9 seats short of a majority.

The opposition Labour Party is likely to win 257 seats, YouGov's model showed, versus 253 on Thursday.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.