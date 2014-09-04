FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK job vacancies grow at record pace, hirings slow: REC
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 4, 2014 / 11:08 PM / 3 years ago

UK job vacancies grow at record pace, hirings slow: REC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Vacancies at British firms rose at the strongest pace in more than 16 years last month but the number of appointments slowed, suggesting firms are struggling to hire the right people or are less confident about the outlook, a survey showed on Friday.

The monthly figures from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) trade body also showed that growth in salaries for people starting new permanent jobs eased a touch for a second month while remaining close to a record high.

“Just when it seemed the UK’s economy had definitely turned a corner, a couple of warning shots have been fired,” said Bernard Brown, head of business services at KPMG which produces the survey with REC.

Brown said the slowing of permanent and temporary placements might be due to the holiday season.

But taken with signs of slowing growth in the manufacturing sector, which was seen in another survey this week, the easing in hiring could also suggest that confidence amongst companies has hit its peak, he said.

Unemployment in Britain has fallen sharply since mid-2013, wrong-footing the Bank of England and investors. But the broadest reading of earnings in the country has failed, so far at least, to match the strong growth seen in the REC’s measure of growth in starting salaries.

The Bank of England has said it is watching particularly closely for signs that pay growth might be about to speed up as it considers when it should raise interest rates.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.