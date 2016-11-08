FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK committed to moving away from coal-fired power plants: minister
#Environment
November 8, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

UK committed to moving away from coal-fired power plants: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain remains committed to switching from coal-fired power plants to clean energy, a minister told parliament on Tuesday when asked whether the government was considering backtracking on a plan to close coal-burning stations by 2025.

"The government is committed to the transition from coal to clean energy," Nick Hurd, a junior minister in the business department, said in response to a question on whether the government was reconsidering its position.

In November 2015, the government agreed to hold a consultation setting out proposals to close by 2025 all coal-fired power stations which are "unabated" - plants not equipped to capture and store their carbon emissions - and restrict their usage from 2023.

The findings of that consultation have not yet been published.

Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

