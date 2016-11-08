Japan ratifies Paris Agreement after the pact enters into force
TOKYO Japan on Tuesday ratified the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement to cut emissions and prevent climate change, four days after the global pact officially entered into force.
LONDON Britain remains committed to switching from coal-fired power plants to clean energy, a minister told parliament on Tuesday when asked whether the government was considering backtracking on a plan to close coal-burning stations by 2025.
"The government is committed to the transition from coal to clean energy," Nick Hurd, a junior minister in the business department, said in response to a question on whether the government was reconsidering its position.
In November 2015, the government agreed to hold a consultation setting out proposals to close by 2025 all coal-fired power stations which are "unabated" - plants not equipped to capture and store their carbon emissions - and restrict their usage from 2023.
The findings of that consultation have not yet been published.
MARRAKESH, Morocco (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When heavy rains hit the tiny West African nation of Togo in September, filling a hydropower dam close to overflowing, the Togolese Red Cross took an unusual step.
BRUSSELS The European Commission has identified six types of electrical products where it wants to see lower energy consumption in order to help meet Europe's climate goals, among them kettles and hand dryers, Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday.