5 months ago
Energy market is not working, UK PM May says; vows to address problem
March 17, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 months ago

Energy market is not working, UK PM May says; vows to address problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in Cardiff, Wales, March 17, 2017.Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday her government would look into the energy market because it is "one market that is manifestly not working for all consumers".

In a speech to her ruling Conservative Party, May said energy prices had risen 158 percent over the last 15 years, increases that were punishing "ordinary working families".

"Our party did not end the unjust and inefficient monopolies of the old nationalized energy corporations only to replace them with a system that traps the poorest customers on the worst deals," she said.

"So we are looking very closely at how we can address this problem, and ensure a fairer deal for everyone."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

