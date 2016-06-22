SSE measures should address concerns in power connection market: UK watchdog

(Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday that measures put in place by utility SSE should address concerns in the electricity connections market, following an inquiry into whether the company acted uncompetitively.

Ofgem launched an investigation last year into whether SSE's behavior could have impeded in the market for connecting new developments to SSE's electricity distribution networks.

The whole market for providing these electricity connections is worth over 500 million pounds ($734 million) a year Britain with hundreds of thousands of connections made every year, for example, to new housing estates and business premises.

Independent companies compete against Britain's regional electricity distribution network operators, such as SSE, to connect new customers to those networks.

However, Ofgem found that SSE was inconsistent in providing information to competitors when competing to provide connections.

"SSE has agreed to put in place new processes and procedures to ensure consistency in its pricing and when identifying points of connection to its electricity distribution networks," Ofgem said in a statement.

"Ofgem considers that these commitments will meet the competition concerns that have been raised," it added.

Ofgem will now consult on the measures for six weeks until Aug. 3, seeking views from interested parties.