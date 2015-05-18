Britain to press ahead with onshore wind subsidy cuts next week

The first phase of a new wind farm is seen next to Drax power station in Drax, northern England, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new government will next week outline implementing its pledge to reduce onshore wind farm subsidies, the new energy minister has said, which will likely scupper plans for new wind turbines.

Queen Elizabeth will on May 27 say in an annual speech outlining the government’s agenda, that the new Conservative government intends to scrap subsidies for onshore wind farms. All new projects must win the consent of local communities, the energy ministry confirmed.

Amber Rudd, last week appointed minister for energy and climate change told the Sunday Times newspaper that cutting onshore wind subsidies would be one of the first things her ministry will do.

“No more onshore wind farm subsidies and no more onshore wind farms without local community support,” she said. “I’ve put a rocket under the team to get it done.”

Rudd also told the paper she would allow extraction of shale gas below national parks, as long as drilling only takes place from outside the parks, which are designated as protected areas.

Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale gas trapped in underground rocks and the Conservatives back its extraction.

Local opposition to hydraulic fracturing - or fracking - due to environmental concerns has stalled progress, however.