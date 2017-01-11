FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
New David Bowie EP marks first anniversary of death, 70th birthday
#Entertainment News
January 10, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 7 months ago

New David Bowie EP marks first anniversary of death, 70th birthday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Fans of David Bowie were able to mark the first anniversary of his death on Tuesday by listening to a new EP from the "Space Oddity" star called "No Plan".

The four-track EP includes the title track, "No Plan", "Killing a Little Time", "When I Met You" and "Lazarus", from his final album "Blackstar".

The British singer-songwriter died two days after releasing "Blackstar" following an 18-month battle with cancer.

Downloads were available on Sunday, which would have been Bowie's 70th birthday.

Fans left flowers, messages and pictures of the "Heroes" singer in front of a south London mural on Tuesday to mark the anniversary.

Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Louise Ireland

