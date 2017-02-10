Making 'Final Portrait' was as difficult as Giacometti's painting: Tucci
BERLIN If you want a taste of the psychological and physical strain that comes with posing for one of the 20th century greatest painters, then go watch "Final Portrait".
LONDON Ten screenprints by American pop artist Andy Warhol of Marilyn Monroe were put on display at London's British Museum this week to flag a spring headline exhibition "The American Dream: Pop to the present".
The prints, created after the actress's death in 1962, hang side by side. More than 200 works by 70 artists will go on show in "a comprehensive survey of printmaking across six decades of turbulent U.S. history", according to the museum.
The exhibition opens on March 9.
LOS ANGELES E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.
BERLIN Actor and activist Richard Gere said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump has managed to merge the meaning of the words "refugee" and "terrorist" in the minds of many Americans.