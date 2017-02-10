YouTube, Disney ditch PewDiePie over anti-Semitic content
LOS ANGELES YouTube and Walt Disney Co have cut their ties with influential Swedish social media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed anti-Semitic.
LONDON Ten screenprints by American pop artist Andy Warhol of Marilyn Monroe were put on display at London's British Museum this week to flag a spring headline exhibition "The American Dream: Pop to the present".
The prints, created after the actress's death in 1962, hang side by side. More than 200 works by 70 artists will go on show in "a comprehensive survey of printmaking across six decades of turbulent U.S. history", according to the museum.
The exhibition opens on March 9.
(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LOS ANGELES YouTube and Walt Disney Co have cut their ties with influential Swedish social media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed anti-Semitic.
LOS ANGELES Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes - album, record and song of the year - in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.
LONDON Musical "La La Land" won big at Britain's main film awards on Sunday as it scooped the prize for best film, while Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle picked up awards for best actress and best director respectively.