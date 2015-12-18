FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Estonian PM says can reach deal on British EU demands by Feb
#World News
December 18, 2015 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

Estonian PM says can reach deal on British EU demands by Feb

Estonia's Prime Minister Taavi Roivas arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas said good progress had been made at summit talks late on Thursday over British demands for reform of the European Union and he believed an agreement could be reached by February.

“A lot of work has still to be done, but I believe an agreement can be reached by February,” Roivas told reporters as he arrived for a second day of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday.

Debate on how to keep Britain in the European Union is one of the top subjects on the agenda at the two-day meeting of EU leaders.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

