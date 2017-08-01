FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: European cities vie for London's EU agencies
August 1, 2017 / 11:25 AM / an hour ago

Factbox: European cities vie for London's EU agencies

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has received 27 proposals from EU members to host the agencies that will have to be relocated when Britain completes its exit from the bloc, the European Council said on Tuesday.

The Council added it had received proposals from 19 cities seeking to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and eight candidate cities for the European Banking Authority (EBA).

How Will the Winners Be Chosen?

The European Commission will give its analysis of the bids in late September, and member state representatives will vote at a meeting in November. If a simple majority of 14 is not reached, two additional knockout rounds of voting will take place.

Candidates

European Medicines Agency

Amsterdam (The Netherlands)

Athens (Greece)

Barcelona (Spain)

Bonn (Germany)

Bratislava (Slovakia)

Brussels (Belgium)

Bucharest (Romania)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Dublin (Ireland)

Helsinki (Finland)

Lille (France)

Malta (Malta)

Milan (Italy)

Porto (Portugal)

Sofia (Bulgaria)

Stockholm (Sweden)

Vienna (Austria)

Warsaw (Poland)

Zagreb (Croatia)

European Banking Authority

Brussels (Belgium)

Dublin (Ireland)

Frankfurt (Germany)

Paris (France)

Prague (Czech Republic)

Luxembourg-City (Luxembourg)

Vienna (Austria)

Warsaw (Poland)

Reporting by Elizabeth Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans

