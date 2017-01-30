FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU farm chief calls for cut in subsidies after Brexit
January 30, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 7 months ago

EU farm chief calls for cut in subsidies after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan of Ireland attends his hearing before the European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development at the EU Parliament in Brussels October 2, 2014.Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union needs to reduce subsidies as part of pending reforms to cope with an expected 3 billion euro (£2.5 billion) drop in the EU's agriculture budget once Britain leaves the bloc, EU farm chief Phil Hogan was quoted as saying on Saturday.

The German magazine Der Spiegel quoted Hogan as saying that farmers who adopted sustainable farming practices should benefit the most from future subsidies.

"If farmers want to get direct subsidies, they need to contribute more to achieve common goals," he told the magazine.

Hogan said he planned to reintroduce a proposal that Germany had thus far rejected, which calls for significant reductions in subsidies to larger recipients.

"We have to find ways to get more money to small- and medium-sized farms," he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by David Evans

