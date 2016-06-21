FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'More Europe, not less' needed for security challenges: Airports body
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 21, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

'More Europe, not less' needed for security challenges: Airports body

Augustin de Romanet, Chief Executive Officer of ADP (Groupe Aeroports de Paris) attends the presentation of the group's new logo for travelers, "Paris Aeroport", during a news conference on the new name and new logo for the group "Groupe ADP" at Orly airport, near Paris, France, April 14, 2016.Benoit Tessier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - More European cooperation, not less, is needed for Europe to face up to security threats, the head of airports association ACI Europe said on Tuesday with an eye to Britain's referendum on European Union membership on Thursday.

European airport security has come under scrutiny after suicide bombers killed 16 people at Brussels airport in March. In Britain, national security has become part of the debate ahead of the country's In/Out vote on the EU.

Prime Minister David Cameron says Britain would be safer inside the EU. Brexit campaigners argue that greater control over immigration would reduce the threat, and that intelligence-sharing would not be harmed by withdrawing from the EU.

Augustin de Romanet, president of ACI Europe and CEO of airport operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA), said Europe needed to focus on better intelligence cooperation and a more effective sharing of information.

We need "more Europe, not less of it," he said in a statement, adding that meeting security challenges could be harder for both Britain and the EU in the event of a Brexit.

ACI Europe has said that additional checks at entrances to airport terminals are not the answer to improving security.

"Efficient, robust security is not and has never been about stopping terrorists once they are at an airport," de Romanet said. "It is about detecting and stopping them before they ever reach an airport."

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.