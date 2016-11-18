FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Scottish lawyers invited to address UK Supreme Court's Brexit hearing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 9 months ago

Scottish lawyers invited to address UK Supreme Court's Brexit hearing

A women holds her phone and EU passport at the public Question and Answer event with EU nationals living in Scotland, at the Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, Scotland August 17, 2016.Russell Cheyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's Supreme Court said on Friday it would allow Scotland's most senior lawyer to address a December hearing on whether Prime Minister Theresa May needs parliamentary approval before triggering an exit from the European Union.

The British government is taking its case to the Supreme Court to appeal an earlier ruling by the High Court that parliamentary approval was required before the formal process of leaving the EU could begin.

The Supreme Court said Friday that it would allow the Lord Advocate of the Scottish government to address the relevance of Scots Law in the hearing. Legal representatives of the Welsh government, the Independent Workers Union and a group called the Expat Interveners will also be allowed to intervene.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that triggering article 50 will "deprive Scotland of rights and freedom it currently enjoys".

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.