LONDON Lawmakers seeking to change Theresa May's Brexit strategy will not be able to block Britain from leaving the European Union, May's spokeswoman said on Monday before a debate on possible amendments to legislation in parliament.

"We think there should be a straighforward bill about giving the government the power to deliver on the decision of the British people," the spokeswoman told reporters, adding that parliament will have a vote on the final deal with the EU.

"We are not going to allow there to be attempts to remain inside the EU or rejoin it through the back door."

The bill, which would give the prime minister permission to trigger the Brexit process, faces pressure from pro-EU lawmakers who are seeking greater transparency and oversight about her negotiating strategy, and more say on the final exit deal.

