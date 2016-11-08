Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that deals with the mechanism for departure is pictured near an EU flag following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Illustration/Files

LONDON Britain's Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had granted the government permission to appeal against a High Court ruling last week that parliament's approval was required before the formal process of leaving the European Union could begin.

The Supreme Court said it had set aside four days, Dec. 5 to 8, to hear the appeal. It said all 11 of its justices would sit on the appeal panel, which would be chaired by its President Lord Neuberger.

"Judgment will be reserved at the conclusion of that hearing and follow at a later date, probably in the New Year," the court said in a statement.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)