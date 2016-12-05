UK government says its Brexit trigger plan not a breach of parliament's sovereignty

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Attorney General Jeremy Wright told the Supreme Court on Monday that the government's plan to use executive powers to trigger EU divorce proceedings was not a breach of parliamentary sovereignty.

Wright was launching the government's appeal against a High Court ruling last month that it had to seek parliament's assent before starting the formal Brexit process by invoking Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty.

"The position of (the government's opponents) in this case has always been that they have no interest in derailing Brexit, but only in defending parliament's role in the process," Wright told the Supreme Court at the start of a four-day hearing.

"But if this is all about standing up for parliament, I say parliament can stand up for itself.

"When it comes to leaving the European Union, parliament has had full capacity and multiple opportunities to restrict the executive's ordinary ability to begin the Article 50 process, and it has not chosen to do so."