December 5, 2016 / 11:55 AM / in 9 months

UK government says its Brexit trigger plan not a breach of parliament's sovereignty

Britain's Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London, Britain December 5, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Attorney General Jeremy Wright told the Supreme Court on Monday that the government's plan to use executive powers to trigger EU divorce proceedings was not a breach of parliamentary sovereignty.

Wright was launching the government's appeal against a High Court ruling last month that it had to seek parliament's assent before starting the formal Brexit process by invoking Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty.

"The position of (the government's opponents) in this case has always been that they have no interest in derailing Brexit, but only in defending parliament's role in the process," Wright told the Supreme Court at the start of a four-day hearing.

"But if this is all about standing up for parliament, I say parliament can stand up for itself.

"When it comes to leaving the European Union, parliament has had full capacity and multiple opportunities to restrict the executive's ordinary ability to begin the Article 50 process, and it has not chosen to do so."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

