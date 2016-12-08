FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Supreme Court president says it will give Article 50 case judgment 'as soon as possible'
#World News
December 8, 2016

UK Supreme Court president says it will give Article 50 case judgment 'as soon as possible'

Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that deals with the mechanism for departure is pictured near an EU flag following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016.Francois Lenoir/Illustration/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK Supreme Court will give its judgment on whether Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger the formal process for Britain to leave the European Union without parliament's approval "as soon as possible", its president said on Thursday.

Speaking at the end of a four-day appeal by the government, David Neuberger said: "We are not being asked to overturn the result of the EU referendum.

"The ultimate question in this case concerns the process by which that result can lawfully be brought into effect. We will now take time to ensure that the many arguments that have been presented to us orally and in writing are given proper consideration."

Lawyers in the case have said they expect the court will give its judgment in late January.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

