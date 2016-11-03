FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
If ruling upheld, Britain to need act of parliament to trigger Brexit: Davis
November 3, 2016 / 3:38 PM / 10 months ago

If ruling upheld, Britain to need act of parliament to trigger Brexit: Davis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - If upheld, a court ruling demanding parliamentary approval to trigger the formal divorce procedure with the EU would require an act of parliament involving both the upper and lower houses, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Passing an act of parliament would take more time than a simple resolution, requiring votes in both the House of Commons and House of Lords and potentially delaying the government's plans to invoke Article 50 by the end of March.

"The judges have laid out what we can't do and not exactly what we can do, but we're presuming it requires an act of parliament therefore both Commons and Lords," Davis told the BBC.

Reporting by William James, Elizabeth Piper

