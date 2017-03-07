FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK government vows to reverse parliament's changes to Brexit bill
#World News
March 7, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 5 months ago

UK government vows to reverse parliament's changes to Brexit bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will seek to overturn changes made by parliament's upper chamber on Tuesday to legislation that will give Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin EU exit talks, Brexit minister David Davis said in a statement.

The House of Lords voted to give lawmakers more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from the European Union, ignoring pleas from May's government not to hamstring their negotiations.

"It is clear that some in the Lords would seek to frustrate that process, and it is the Government's intention to ensure that does not happen. We will now aim to overturn these amendments in the House of Commons," Davis said.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

