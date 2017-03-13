UK lawmakers reject guarantee for EU nationals in Article 50 bill

LONDON (Reuters) - UK lawmakers voted on Monday to reject attempts to include a guarantee on the rights of EU nationals in Britain in legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin the country's exit from the European Union.

Earlier this month members of the upper house of Britain's parliament attached a condition to the legislation which said May could only trigger divorce talks if she promised to protect EU citizen's rights.

That was overturned by the lower house, the House of Commons, who voted by 335 to 287 on Monday to remove the amendment. The legislation is due to pass back to the upper house later on Monday for its approval.

