Factbox: Ping Pong? Lords to vote on UK PM May's Brexit bill

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament's upper house will on Tuesday try to force the government to give lawmakers a greater say over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and final approval of an eventual deal with the bloc.

The government is set to lose the vote in the House of Lords on the wording of legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the right to trigger Brexit talks, though ministers are determined to overturn any changes before they become law.

Tuesday's vote will also demand that both houses of parliament be asked to approve any decision to leave the bloc without a deal if talks fail.

The government has promised lawmakers a vote on the final deal, but believes adding further conditions could encourage the EU to offer a bad deal that lawmakers would then reject.

May wants to trigger Brexit negotiations by the end of this month, and remains on track to do so.

Below is a summary of how events are expected to play out:

March 7 - Report stage

Starting at 1100 GMT, the Lords will debate five proposed changes to the bill, including an amendment calling for a more 'meaningful vote' on the terms of Britain's exit.

Because May's Conservative Party does not have a majority in the upper chamber of parliament, and the amendment on a meaningful vote is backed by both Labor and the Liberal Democrats, the government is likely to lose Tuesday's vote.

The key vote is due in the early evening, but timing is dependent on how many lords wish to speak in the debate.

Other amendments are either not expected to come to a vote, or are not expected to be passed.

March 7 - Third reading

Later on Tuesday night the legislation will complete its journey through the upper chamber with a final debate. Further amendments are possible, but are unusual at this stage.

"Ping Pong"

Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday's votes, the bill will then be passed back to lawmakers in the elected lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, for approval because last week it was amended to add a condition on protecting the rights of EU citizens in Britain. This process is known as 'Ping Pong'.

March 13

The bill will then be passed back and forth until both houses agree on the final wording of the bill. There is no time limit to this process, which is set to begin on March 13, but it could be completed as early as March 14.

The government has said it wants to use its majority in the lower house to overturn changes made by the upper house. Some Conservative lawmakers have indicated support for amendments to the bill, and so the government cannot be certain of winning.

May has a working majority of 17, and in earlier stages of the legislation seven of her party rebelled - although six opposition lawmakers all but canceled out that rebellion by backing the government.

The House of Lords is not expected to want to be seen to be frustrating the referendum result, so if the Commons rejects the amendments it has put forward, it may not push to reinstate them.