10 months ago
UK trade minister: Government will need to wait for appeal on Article 50 ruling
November 3, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 10 months ago

UK trade minister: Government will need to wait for appeal on Article 50 ruling

Gina Miller speaks outside the High Court following its ruling on a challenge to the British government's right to start divorce proceedings from the European Union, in central London November 3, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday Britain would have to wait for a court appeal before it could proceed with plans to trigger the Article 50 legal process for exiting the European Union.

Earlier, England's High Court ruled that the British government required parliamentary approval to trigger the process of exiting the European Union, a major upset for Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for Brexit.

"When we are clear about the position we will adopt, then Article 50 will be triggered, but given the nature of the judgment this morning we will now have to wait for the government's appeal to the Supreme Court," Fox told parliament.

The court said it had granted the government permission to appeal against the ruling before the Supreme Court, which has set aside Dec. 5-8 to deal with the matter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
