10 months ago
After court ruling, Merkel ally says EU needs Brexit clarity by March
#World News
November 3, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 10 months ago

After court ruling, Merkel ally says EU needs Brexit clarity by March

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a statement in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union needs clarity on Britain's intentions on leaving the bloc by March next year to avoid chaos hitting European elections in 2019, a senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Thursday.

Gunther Krichbaum, head of the German parliament's committee on European Affairs, was responding to a ruling by England's high Court that the British government needs parliamentary approval to trigger the process to leave the EU.

"It is absolutely desirable that we have clarity by March on what Britain wants. Otherwise, the chaos caused by former (British) Prime Minister David Cameron with the referendum will affect the elections to the European Parliament in 2019," Krichbaum told Reuters.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
